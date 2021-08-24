Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 17,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 27,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 63,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. 68,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,603,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.74 and a 52-week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.