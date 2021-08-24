WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Schulhoff & Co. Inc.

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 102.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in WD-40 by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get WD-40 alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 8,075 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.46, for a total transaction of $2,038,614.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,613,341.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,295,770. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.00. 631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,471. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $183.55 and a 52-week high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.