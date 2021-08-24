Schulhoff & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp comprises 2.4% of Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Schulhoff & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 40,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on USB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

USB traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 101,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,711,872. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65. The company has a market cap of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

