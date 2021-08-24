The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up 1.4% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $325.69. The company had a trading volume of 62,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,138. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.37. The firm has a market cap of $346.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

