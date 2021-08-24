Legacy Bridge LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after buying an additional 2,080,541 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,883,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,410,000 after buying an additional 1,654,320 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after buying an additional 3,179,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,244,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,842. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.