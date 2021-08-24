Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,860 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COP. Capital International Investors boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

