ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives $30.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.63.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ACAD remained flat at $$17.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,728. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.16.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

