Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.11. The stock had a trading volume of 182,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,223. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. United Bank raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,243,000 after buying an additional 14,722 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

