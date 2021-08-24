Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $12.89

Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 4329 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMRE shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Get Costamare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Costamare by 92.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.