Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,305 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 190,859 shares.The stock last traded at $3.64 and had previously closed at $3.41.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $743.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,569.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:BBAR)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.