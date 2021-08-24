BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Down 2.4%

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) was down 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.41 and last traded at $22.41. Approximately 1,802 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,145,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BYSI shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BeyondSpring in the second quarter worth about $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BeyondSpring by 7.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 17,851 shares in the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

