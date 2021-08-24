Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.69

Shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.69 and last traded at $31.23, with a volume of 3323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

In related news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Crystal L. Gordon sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $200,768.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,705.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 2,368.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:VTOL)

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.