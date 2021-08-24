West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,612 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 281,268 shares.The stock last traded at $73.24 and had previously closed at $70.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFG. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “action list buuy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.03.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFG. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,562,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,405,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,916,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after buying an additional 2,118,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.