iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Down to $28.16

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.16, but opened at $27.00. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 3,805 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.63 million and a PE ratio of -13.74.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.34). As a group, research analysts forecast that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CEO Michel Detheux sold 29,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,356,909. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $158,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

