Montag A & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,169 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $340.92.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $378.68. 3,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,276. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.64. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.04 and a 1-year high of $391.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

