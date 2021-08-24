Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $9,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,950,397,000 after buying an additional 305,619 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,622,526,000 after buying an additional 115,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,194,108,000 after buying an additional 177,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.97. 183,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,465,612. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.86. The stock has a market cap of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

