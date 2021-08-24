Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $11.71 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 98,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after purchasing an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,787,000.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,621,431. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $155.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.73.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

