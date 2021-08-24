Avestar Capital LLC Acquires 3,332 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 149,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,777,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 230,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Pinterest by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 425,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 144,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $54.62. 52,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,550,022. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.65.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PINS shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In related news, insider Evan Sharp sold 103,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $5,888,171.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,920 shares of company stock valued at $69,569,931. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

