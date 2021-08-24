Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 37.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Accenture by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

Accenture stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $332.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $210.42 and a twelve month high of $334.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

