Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 870,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,525 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $61,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE C traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,176,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $145.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

