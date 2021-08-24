Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 11.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.04. The stock had a trading volume of 34,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,770. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,571 shares of company stock worth $13,078,439. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

