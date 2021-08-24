Draper Esprit VCT’s (EDV) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their overweight rating on shares of Draper Esprit VCT (LON:EDV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) target price on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Draper Esprit VCT in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Draper Esprit VCT alerts:

EDV stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,725 ($22.54). The stock had a trading volume of 109,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Draper Esprit VCT has a 52 week low of GBX 1,513 ($19.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,840 ($24.04). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,375.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Draper Esprit VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.34%.

About Draper Esprit VCT

Elderstreet Draper Esprit VCT PLC, formerly Elderstreet VCT Plc, is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal investment objectives are to invest in a diversified portfolio of companies, focusing on smaller unquoted companies; pay annual dividends of between 4 and 5 pence per Ordinary share (subject to liquidity), and maintain its VCT status.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.