Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.28 billion-$5.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.98 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.15-7.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $406.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.01.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $458.97.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,569 shares of company stock worth $13,721,751 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.