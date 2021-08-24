Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.10.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,840,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 7,147 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,020,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

