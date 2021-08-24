Pearson (LON:PSON) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pearson (LON:PSON) to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 960 ($12.54) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 840 ($10.97).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 637 ($8.32) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 714.17 ($9.33).

Pearson stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 774.80 ($10.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,172. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.01. Pearson has a 12 month low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 820.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

