Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $406.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.97.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

