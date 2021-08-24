Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Price Target Increased to GBX 625 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its price target boosted by Liberum Capital from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SHB. initiated coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shares of Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 635 ($8.30). 238,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,390. The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 598.70. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81).

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

