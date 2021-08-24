Zacks: Analysts Expect Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) will report sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the highest is $2.68 billion. Eversource Energy posted sales of $2.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year sales of $9.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $10.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.86 billion to $11.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 9.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,455,000 after purchasing an additional 355,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 108,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,700,000 after purchasing an additional 57,223 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eversource Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,320,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,949,000 after acquiring an additional 300,400 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ES traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.55. 9,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,433. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.15. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

