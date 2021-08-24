EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $806.70 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will announce sales of $806.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $819.10 million. EnerSys reported sales of $708.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

Get EnerSys alerts:

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Separately, BTIG Research upgraded EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.44. 357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $62.30 and a 1-year high of $104.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 15.59%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnerSys (ENS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.