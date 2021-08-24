Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$153.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 18,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.86, for a total value of C$2,712,793.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,226,239.90. Also, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$146.83, for a total value of C$352,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$709,188.90. Insiders have sold 120,470 shares of company stock valued at $17,349,227 over the last ninety days.

TSE:CM traded up C$1.01 on Thursday, hitting C$149.64. The stock had a trading volume of 296,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$144.58. The company has a market cap of C$67.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of C$96.42 and a 52 week high of C$149.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C$3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.82 by C$0.77. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 13.7999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 49.22%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

