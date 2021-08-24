Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.540-$5.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.42 billion-$3.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.43 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.370-$1.410 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $125.40.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.57. The stock had a trading volume of 8,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,710. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $92.64 and a 1 year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Monte E. Ford sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $1,120,119.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,482,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,022. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

