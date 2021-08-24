OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 24th. During the last week, OAX has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $15.18 million and $294,470.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015085 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00793914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.38 or 0.00097605 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

