Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Trading Down 3.5%

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)’s stock price was down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $52.77 and last traded at $53.85. Approximately 7,922 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,394,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.78.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.91.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,452,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,750,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $950,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,256,000. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

