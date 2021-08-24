895 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 895 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $252.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $143.38 and a 52 week high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.76.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Target’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

