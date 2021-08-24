Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,982,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,427,089,000 after purchasing an additional 361,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,936,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 167,431 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,494,000 after acquiring an additional 647,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,427,558 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,637,109,000 after acquiring an additional 334,963 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNP. Benchmark increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.68.

NYSE UNP opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $171.50 and a 1-year high of $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $146.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

