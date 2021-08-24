Forbes J M & Co. LLP Purchases 874 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.7% of Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,325. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.75. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $159.63.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

