JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.5% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $2,595,000. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 117,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,429,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $469.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $91.38 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on JPM shares. Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

