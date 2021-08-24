Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,712 shares during the quarter. Callaway Golf comprises approximately 1.1% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $555,000. Garrison Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 20.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 14.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

In other Callaway Golf news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,296 shares in the company, valued at $643,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist upped their price objective on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Callaway Golf from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

ELY stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,916. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.37. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 207.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.