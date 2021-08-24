Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $10.92 Million Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 148,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,923,000. Tyson Foods accounts for 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.46. 7,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,075. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $82.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Tyson Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.29.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

