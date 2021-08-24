iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.96. 32,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,203. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.95. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $175.98 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

