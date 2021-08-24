Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $46.46 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. STERIS comprises 1.9% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.26% of STERIS worth $46,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 604.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,154,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,826,000 after buying an additional 2,706,752 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $801,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 771,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,997,000 after purchasing an additional 525,890 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $49,923,000. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after purchasing an additional 222,469 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of STERIS stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, hitting $215.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,136. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.16. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $151.79 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

