Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.13 and last traded at $6.10. Approximately 3,725 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 863,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Affimed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $596.62 million, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 2.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 37.87% and a negative net margin of 88.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

