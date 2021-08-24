Boston Financial Mangement LLC Acquires 647 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $20,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hyman Charles D raised its position in BlackRock by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 0.8% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Castellan Group LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 10.4% during the first quarter. Castellan Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 23.2% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $928.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $885.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $531.39 and a fifty-two week high of $933.92. The company has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

