Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 396,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises approximately 2.6% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $64,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort L.P. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.98. 1,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,417. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.51. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.77 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 57,237 shares in the company, valued at $10,020,481.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares in the company, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

