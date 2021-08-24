Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veritone.

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.94 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VERI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Veritone by 147.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERI traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.03. Veritone has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $637.76 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 3.21.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.