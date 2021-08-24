Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Acquires Shares of 90,720 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 90,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 316,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,403,526. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total value of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

