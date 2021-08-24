Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Reduces Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lessened its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,660 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 22.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 48,192 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 51.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,890,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,664,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 278.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 33,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.28. 17,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,990. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $941.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.21.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

