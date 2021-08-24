Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 46,010 shares.The stock last traded at $9.65 and had previously closed at $9.65.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

