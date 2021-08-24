W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,540. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

