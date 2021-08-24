LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Get LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS LNXSF traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. 1,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $49.95 and a 1-year high of $80.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.86.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.